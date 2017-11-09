Breedon News

Joe Lafferty read the 23rd Psalms to open Sunday school.

Evelyn Harper prayed the opening prayer. Our lesson is still in Chronicles the 10th chapter. This chapter has lots of genealogy. We had our questions and answers.

We didn’t have any birthdays or anniversaries.

Lee Hampton prayed the offering prayer. Darryl took up the offering. Michael Willis sang a solo. The congregation sang a few songs. Ronnie and Sue Thomas and granddaughter, Jacelyn, sang. Syndy Willis sang. Joe Lafferty preached the morning sermon in the book of Galatians, the 3rd chapter and said a prayer after the reading.

The church decided to omit Sunday evening services until March 2018. We can visit other church if we want.

Don’t forget this Friday the 10th is our regular Friday night singing at 7:00 p.m. and also we decided to have our Thanksgiving supper too. Sounds good, huh? Church service starts at 7 p.m. and we will eat after the singing. You all come okay?

Until next time.