Black Oak Church

“Teach me O Lord, the way of thy statutes; and I will keep it unto the end,” Psalm 119:33.

Brother Roy Frye opened Sunday school. After we sang He read Psalm 87 for the devotion then dismissed us to class.

We had many prayer requests. Please pray with us for all sick, unsaved, unspoken, bereaved, country and leaders, military, law enforcement, judges and lawyers, and each other.

Brother Bobby Turley took up the tithes and offering.

Kaylee Caudill, Tripp Caudill, Zoe Shull, Braden Lansdown and Annabelle Johnson all did the penny march for Camp Piland.

We enjoyed special singing from Ella Faye Mitchell, Braden Lansdown, Annabelle Johnson, Dara Strong, Norma Corpeling and Tiffany Satterfield.

Pastor David preached God’s message from Revelation 12.

Sunday evening began with singing.

Ella Faye Mitchell sang a special for us.

Pastor David preached God’s message from Psalm 119:33-40. We should desire to know God’s word. We will need it our whole life. It was a very good message.

There will not be any Bible study this Wednesday.

We will have our November and December Birthday dinner combined with our Thanksgiving/Christmas dinner on December 3 after morning worship.

May God bless you all this week.