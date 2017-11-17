Black Jack Church

We had a blessed time in fellowship and worship at Blackjack Church this Lord’s Day, November 12, 2017. Following our opening prayers, scripture from Psalms was read before our worship unto the Lord and our dismissal to Sunday School classes.

The adult Sunday School class studied in Acts 20. Paul, who had been called to Macedonia by a vision in Acts 16:9, now leaves Ephesus following the “uproar” recorded in Acts 19. We also read that there were some Jews who “laid wait for him as he was about to sail to Syria.” These were those who were jealous and angry, having heard the truth and rejecting it rather than change their lifestyles and habits. Regrettably, we see a similar pattern today in those who chose a lower path rather than self discipline. The anger they have for themselves is displayed against another or a group and is called transference. It holds somebody else as being responsible for their behavior.

The preschool children sang a song for the congregation and joined together to tell of their lesson on the miracle Jesus did in multiplying two loaves of bread and 5 fishes to feed the hungry. Another miracle is that He ended up with 12 baskets of leftovers! Pastor Vic Murdy then preached from Leviticus 26 about honoring God and reverencing His sanctuary. Herein, we find Moses as God’s mouthpiece, made clear at the end of verse 1 which reads “for I am the Lord your God.” He stipulates that we are to have no image to bow down to in our land. Obedience to His commandments result in the out pouring of His blessings. And we read in Hebrews 6 that God cannot lie. So, if we are in a quagmire, not seeing the manifestations of the blessings God has for us, then perhaps a time of self examination may be helpful to assure our compliance to God’s instructions that He has given us for our daily lifestyle. The list of blessings for obedience and those consequences for disobedience are found in Deuteronomy 28. King Saul heard the prophet Samuel declare unto him that obedience is better than sacrifice when he failed to do as God outline for him to do when he came against the Amalekites. God is a Holy God and He declares we are to be holy as He is holy and to have a pure heart. The sanctuary is not just another part of the church. It is the place God has declared He will met us. It is to be honored and respected as His House, not only by the things and activities we allow to take place there, but also kept holy by the purity of hearts gathered there to worship Him. Pastor Murdy reminded us that under the law, the priest chosen to enter into the Holy of Holies and present the sacrifice unto the Lord for his people, entered with bells on the bottom of his garments and a rope tied around his leg. If the sound of bells stopped, the priest could be removed from the sanctuary by pulling him out with the rope. This priest or anyone who entered into sanctuary would die if unholy and impure. God does not drop us dead today as He did in the Old Testament under the law; however, while we are under the dispensation of grace, we are dead to God if we are impure or unholy. God would not and does not receive sacrifices or worship from an impure heart, from one who has not lived his life keeping the all commandments and statutes of God. Just because we were not raised in the manner of God is no excuse.

Our noon meal was wonderful and enjoyable. Next Sunday’s meal will be in remembrance of Thanksgiving, and we welcome all to join us. Our service begins at 10:00 a.m. Pastor Vic Murdy can be contacted at 4l7-543-3659. We would remind all of the revival at Sweden Church this week and hope to see you there. Have a blessed week.