Black Jack Church

As we gathered at Blackjack Church this Sunday, November 5, 2017, we were mindful that fall has really settled in with the lower temperatures and the beautiful array of color on the trees around us. It is a wonderful gift of God that we have been given to watch the changing of the seasons. We opened our service with prayer and a congregational reading of Revelations 1:1-8. Prayer requests were taken and lifted unto the Throne of God before our worship service. We then dismissed to our respective Sunday School classes for children, youth and adults.

The children learned about God feeding and taking care of Elijah, how He used a raven and fed him. The youth began their new class and discussed a variety of topics, agreeing on a study to begin on the life and service of Samson. The adult class finished Acts 19, discussing the riotous behavior of the Non-Christians that took place in the last verses of the chapter. There was much confusion among those rioting, and many did not know the basis for the actions. Finally, the town clerk was able to point out to the mob that those Christians that they had taken had done no wrong. Their idols had not been destroyed nor sacrilegiously treated. Those who now believed in Jesus would no longer need to purchase idol images or coins because they were not real gods; gods are not made by man’s hands. The non-believers wealth was at stake, anger ensued and mob-like activities. They were not trusting in their own gods and were fearful that their gods would be destroyed. They denied the real God that could not be destroyed by man. But the town clerk rationalized with them that this unjustified behavior could actually bring involvement of the Roman court and law enforcement. So, the riot broke up. Paul had not been taken by the rioters and wanted to step in; however his fellow servants of God would not let him put himself in such danger. His presence might well have fueled the riots, causing more harm than good. It is evident that riots occur with those who do not believe in God and, thereby, where God is not honored or trusted. Believers are not fearful, trusting and having confidence in God for their care and provision. People are more valuable than the things many fight over.

Pastor Vic Murdy preached on the church of Sardis, Revelations 3:1-6. This church was alive (verse 1) but God declared it a dead church. Good deeds can be done with an impure heart or ungodly reasons. God looks into our hearts and knows the root purpose of our actions and thoughts. He did not find the works of this church perfect before His eyes except for a few (verse 4). It is necessary for us to continually walk in the Spirit so that we will not fulfill the lusts of the flesh. Are we spirit-minded throughout our days, ready to serve and being able to meet the need of another? Luke 11 tells about a man who had retired to his bed with his children when a friend awoke him. The friend had company but did not have bread to feed them and had to find it elsewhere to serve his visitors. He was not prepared to be a help. He had nothing to set before his friends. Sadly many churches of today have nothing to set before those who are in need because they are not walking in the spirit. Rather, they are minding the things of the flesh. Verses 9 and 10 declare that we can have what we ask for and that if we seek, we shall find. “For everyone that asketh receiveth; and he that seeketh findeth; and to him that knocketh it shall be opened”. It is without excuse that we are not prepared to be a ready vessel unto the Lord’s service when He calls upon us.

We are appalled at the status our world is now in. Looking to the history of this century as to the power of the church, we see where the church stepped back from being in the forefront. We have not stood upright before man regarding the ways and statues of God, allowing changes to our laws that are now no longer a mirror-image of God’s word. As the church has weakened, so have the nation and its structural strength. Only as the church is strong and walking in the spirit, so will our nation be. We need to awaken and be active in God’s army.

Should we not be examining ourselves to see what we might not be doing that could result in someone not joining us in the rapture?