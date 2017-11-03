Black Jack Church

A joyful day of fellowship and worship was enjoyed this Sunday, October 29, 2017 at Blackjack Church. We enjoyed our song service before dismissing to our Sunday School classes. The adults continued their study of Acts 19 and Paul’s return to Ephesus. Twelve disciples were baptized and Paul taught the gospel at a school near the synagogue for about three years. During this time, many miracles were done. The seven sons of a Jewish chief priest who were vagabond Jews and exorcists (verse 13) attempted to imitate the miracles that Paul had done, attempting to cast out an evil spirit in the name of Jesus. But without the anointing and power of the Holy Spirit, the evil spirit overcame them, leaving them naked and wounded. We discussed the need of the Holy Spirit to guide us, to keep us, and to empower us to facilitate the will of the Lord; otherwise our efforts are of non effect. We were mindful of Moses’s disobedience when he struck a rock to bring forth water during the time of the exodus, recognizing that the instructions of God aren’t changeable if He is to be pleased.

The youth shared their Sunday School lesson with the congregation and sang a couple of songs. Then Pastor Vic Murdy preached from Galatians 5:16-26 and Ecclesiastes 3:18-21. Galatians instructs us to “walk in the Spirit and ye shall not fulfil the lust of the flesh”. The scriptures of Ecclesiastes tells us that we are like beasts in that our flesh will return to the earth in death. However, the spirit of the man will go upward and that of the beast downward if the man walks in the Spirit of God. Otherwise, man’s spirit (which will be dead in the absence of God) will go downward like unto the beasts. Why? Because without the Spirit, man will be walking in the flesh like unto the beast. Pastor Murdy read the works of the flesh in verses 19-21, reading that “they which do such things shall not inherit the kingdom of God.” But the fruit of the Spirit of verses 22 and 23 will crucify the flesh of the affections and lusts thereof.

Many are mindless of the peril before them each day, following that which is popular and accepted of the world without considering if God considers it acceptable to do before Him. All will die and face Him one day at the time appointed. Do we react to conflicts, problems and situations or do we respond, thinking before we act or speak, keeping our own hearts right before God. Anger and violence are prevalent today. Weapons appear out of nowhere. If we react to violence with anger and worldly ways, we have just stepped from walking in the Spirit. If we die at that moment, where will our soul go? Maintaining our walk in the Spirit is critical, life and death being held in the balance of our choice. Consider this day whom you will serve.

We feasted on a great meal and enjoyed our time together. All are welcomed to join us next Sunday at l0:00 a.m. for service and to join us afterwards for a fellowship meal. Pastor Murdy can be contacted at 4l7-543-3659. Please remember that we are in a battle against the ways of evil. It is important to dress daily with the apparel Christ tells us to wear in Ephesians 6 and to walk in the guidance of the Holy Spirit. Have a blessed week.