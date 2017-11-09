The folks at Bethany Baptist Church were sorry to hear that former member, Dale Barnum, had died. Dale always had a smile on his face and a cheerful word to say. We remember him as quite a hunter and fisherman who would go to Colorado and Alaska for the best of elk hunting and salmon fishing.

Joe and Linda Wood returned from a cruise last week. It was so good to see them in their place at church, Sunday.

We are grateful when some of our members go out safely and come back. During the past year one and the other of our members have suffered mild to moderate injuries from automobile accidents, falls, lifting, and we even had one washed off the bridge at a river crossing. We have had at least three with serious skin cancers removed and other serious illnesses diagnosed. We do keep each other in prayer and thank God for his mercy in sparing each one of these.

The Jubilee Singers have begun work on Christmas music and the time goes by quickly as we sort of race into Thanksgiving this year with just a few weeks after that. The Jubilee Singers work hard to have special songs ready for each holiday and special occasion.

Pastor Bob and Darlene Sorensen are looking forward to the birth of a granddaughter. Jim and Ruby Corder are looking forward to a new great grandbaby. Our prayer is for healthy babies to be brought up in the nurture and admonition of the Lord.

Norma Stillings sang a special song before Pastor Robert Sorensen brought a message on “The Greatest Name Ever Known.”

Isaiah said that a child would be born and a son given whose name would be called Wonderful, Counselor, The mighty God, The everlasting father, The Prince of Peace. Joseph was told that Mary, his wife, had conceived a son and that he was to be named, JESUS, which means “Jehovah saves” or “Salvation.” He would also be called “Emmanuel,” which means, “God with us.” Peter the Apostle said in Acts 4:12, “Neither is there salvation in any other, for there is none other name under heaven given among men, whereby we must be saved.”

The name of Jesus brings assurance to the believer, answers to prayer, lifts burdens, sets you free from the guilt and burden of sin, brings healing to the body, a sound mind, and much more. His name is to be revered and not to be used in careless speech. Jesus is to be worshipped and honored. And in God’s own time, every knee shall bow at the name of Jesus.