Some of us attended the visitation, Thursday evening, and the funeral service for Dale Barnum, Friday morning. Dale was a former member at Bethany Baptist Church and had been treasurer for a while. He and his family were very well liked by the people of the church.

The Ladies had their Bible Study, Friday afternoon. The next Ladies Bible Study is planned for this Friday, the 17th.

Norma Stillings played the piano and visited with residents at the Heart of the Ozarks Healthcare Center, Saturday morning. After that she drove up to the cemetery to see and hear the Veterans Service. We are thankful for the men and women who have served in the military in any position. They have stood between our homes and the desolations of war. The peace we enjoy today has been gotten at a tremendous cost. We should take time to remember and to thank a veteran.

Norma also stopped at the Ava Square to pick up some jellies for gifts and at the craft show at the Lion’s Club building. Then she went home and listened to the radio broadcast of the football game. Norma felt very proud of the Ava Football Bears and the coaches who have led them.

Darlene Sorensen sang a special song, Sunday morning. Pastor Robert Sorensen brought a message on the simplicity of salvation.

When you read very closely the scriptures passages about salvation you will see phrases such as, “Whosoever believeth in him …,” “If thou believest with all thine heart…” and “Believe on the Lord Jesus Christ….” The one word that occurs in each passage on salvation, as the condition for salvation is some form of the verb, “to believe.” Believing in Jesus means that we believe that he is the Son of God, who came for the purpose to save sinners. Accepting Jesus as our Savior means that we have also realized that we are sinners, unable to save ourselves, and need a savior.

This coming to “belief in our hearts” may be accompanied by great emotions, weeping and struggling in prayer, but that emotional display is not a necessary part of obtaining salvation. God is ready to save as soon as we believe in our hearts. When we call upon his name in faith believing, we can be saved. That is the only condition. This salvation is not depending upon baptism, a lifetime of good works, church membership, or any display of signs and miracles. It is simply trust. We will not have to wait until we die to know whether we are saved or not. We are given that assurance by the same scriptures that tell us how to be saved.