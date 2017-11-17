Ava Seventh Day Adventist

An Amazing Fact – Humans, animals and plants on Earth need the sun because it provides most of the energy required to survive in this solar system. Earth would be a very cold and lifeless planet without the sun whose gravitational pull keeps the earth in orbit.

Pastor Terry Wolfe delivered the message entitled, “Home Before Dark” Sabbath, November 4th, the day before the deadliest mass shooting by an individual in Texas, one of the deadliest in the United States, as well as, the deadliest shooting in an American place of worship in modern history.

We write this article one week behind since it is due on Mondays to the paper, and while this tragedy remains headline news and we can give no further insight, our prayers remain with this community and we are reminded of the darkness we see every day in this world. The pastor in his message shared some history with us of corruption in high places on every side. It seems as if the world is spinning out of control.

“Today the signs of the times declare that we are standing on the threshold of great and solemn events. Everything in our world is in agitation. Before our eyes is fulfilling the Saviour’s prophecy of the events to precede His coming: “Ye shall hear of wars and rumors of wars. . . . Nation shall rise against nation, and kingdom against kingdom: and there shall be famines, and pestilences, and earthquakes, in divers places.” Matthew 24:6, 7.

The present is a time of overwhelming interest to all living. Rulers and statesmen, men who occupy positions of trust and authority, thinking men and women of all classes, have their attention fixed upon the events taking place about us. They are watching the strained, restless relations that exist among the nations. They observe the intensity that is taking possession of every earthly element, and they recognize that something great and decisive is about to take place—that the world is on the verge of a stupendous crisis.

Angels are now restraining the winds of strife, that they may not blow until the world shall be warned of its coming doom; but a storm is gathering, ready to burst upon the earth; and when God shall bid His angels loose the winds, there will be such a scene of strife as no pen can picture.

The Bible, and the Bible only, gives a correct view of these things. Here are revealed the great final scenes in the history of our world, events that already are casting their shadows before, the sound of their approach causing the earth to tremble and men’s hearts to fail them for fear. “ Education p. 179

In his message, Pastor Wolfe asked why we as Christians do not continually walk in the Light?! He contrasted darkness with light as he shared the story of Nicodemus, the influential Pharisee and member of the Jewish ruling council, who came to Jesus at night. It was a process as Nicodemus pondered on the words of Jesus before his heart was fully surrendered, but the result was that in the fullness of daylight he went to help take Jesus’ body off the cross and provide a proper burial.

The work upon the heart is compared to the wind which, although invisible, produces effects that are seen and felt. “So the work of the Spirit upon the soul will reveal itself in every act of him who has felt its saving power. When the Spirit of God takes possession of the heart, it transforms the life. Sinful thoughts are put away, evil deeds are renounced; love, humility, and peace take the place of anger, envy, and strife. Joy takes the place of sadness, and the countenance reflects the light of heaven. No one sees the hand that lifts the burden, or beholds the light descend from the courts above. The blessing comes when by faith the soul surrenders itself to God. Then that power which no human eye can see creates a new being in the image of God.” The Desire of Ages p. 173

Has the Light been able to penetrate the darkness in our own hearts? Read 1 John 1:5-7 where we are reminded that God is light and in Him is no darkness and if we say we have fellowship with Him and yet walk in darkness, we lie and do not live out the truth. Please read the entire passage for context and hope!

May we keep our eyes on the light shining from the cross which reveals the love of God. “His love is drawing us to Himself. If we do not resist this drawing, we shall be led to the foot of the cross in repentance for the sins that have crucified the Savior. Then the Spirit of God through faith produces a new life in the soul. The thoughts and desires are brought into obedience to the will of Christ. The heart, the mind, are created anew in the image of Him who works in us to subdue all things to Himself. Then the law of God is written in the mind and heart, and we can say with Christ, “I delight to do Thy will, O my God.” Psalms 40:8” The Desire of Ages p. 176

The Pathfinders and Adventurer Clubs have enjoyed collecting food for the Thanksgiving baskets they will distribute next Sabbath.

We will be having a dinner at the church on Thanksgiving Day and would love to have anyone in need of fellowship and a delicious meal to join us. Please give us a call if you’d like to join us so we can prepare enough food.

The Community Services Center located on the church property is here to be of assistance and gives away clothing every Tuesday from 10:00 – 2:00. In October, 174 people were served and 1,749 items were given away. We are thankful for our volunteers who donated 124.5 hours in October. We appreciate your support enabling us to assist those in need.

May God bless and keep you!