Ava Seventh Day Adventist

An Amazing Fact – In baseball, a strikeout occurs when the batter receives three strikes during his time at bat. Strikeouts are associated with dominance on the part of the pitcher and failure on the part of the batter. Nolan Ryan has the most career strikeouts in Major League Baseball. During a record 27-year career, he struck out 5,714 batters.

Pastor Terry Wolfe delivered the message entitled “Two Strikes You’re Out!” based on Deuteronomy 32:48-52, where Moses was instructed to climb Mt. Nebo where he could see the Promised Land, but where he was to die without going in.

We ask how this could be? How could God’s man, who did not feel qualified to lead the people out of Egypt, but did answer the call and led them through desert, storm, and murmuring, not be allowed to go in?

In the previous scripture reference it states Moses did not sanctify the Lord among the people. His sin of striking the rock twice (when he was told by God to speak to the rock) and saying “…must we fetch you water out of this rock?” is recorded in Numbers 20:7-12.

While there are many lessons in this story such as how the smitten rock was a figure of Christ, the reason why his sin of irritation and losing his temper was so seriously dealt with was that Moses hastily said “shall we bring water?” which was a virtual admission confirming the false belief the Israelites had. On every occasion of difficulty or trial the Israelites had been ready to charge Moses with having led them from Egypt, as though God had no involvement in the matter. Throughout their journeyings, as they had complained of the difficulties in the way, and murmured against their leaders, Moses had told them, “Your murmurings are against God. It is not I, but God, who has wrought in your deliverance.” So, when Moses said “we” he was confirming their unbelief and justifying their murmuring. The Lord would remove this impression forever from their minds, by forbidding Moses to enter the Promised Land. Here was unmistakable evidence that their leader was not Moses, but God. Two strikes and Moses was out!

How many strikes do you and I get? Do we sanctify the Lord before the people in our lives? Do we sin among our family, friends, and neighbors? All who profess to be Christians are under the most sacred obligation to guard the spirit and to exercise self-control under the greatest provocation. The burdens placed upon Moses were very great; few men will ever be so severely tried as he was; yet this was not allowed to excuse his sin. God has made ample provision for His people; and if they rely upon His strength, they will never become the sport of circumstances. The strongest temptation cannot excuse sin. It is not in the power of earth or hell to compel anyone to do evil. Satan attacks us at our weak points, but we need not be overcome. however severe or unexpected the assault, God has provided help for us, and in His strength we may conquer!

Moses repented before dying on Mt. Nebo and later was raised to enter the heavenly Promised Land (see Jude 9) as an encouragement to us. By God’s grace we have hope and help! We don’t have to “strike out”!

We enjoyed warm fellowship Saturday night as the Cruz family hosted the church family and their neighbors to their home for a dedication service of their property for the Lord’s service followed by delicious food provided by the social committee. The young people (and some older ones ) also enjoyed a hayride! You can see some pics on our Facebook page and keep up with the latest.

For instance, we had a work bee a few weeks ago to do work on some painting, caulking windows, and various projects and we have some pics posted of that catching everyone at their “finest”! We appreciate everyone who came out to help and to the ladies who provided a delicious breakfast beforehand.

The Pathfinders and Adventurer Clubs are going strong and earning honors and merit badges. They are collecting canned goods for Thanksgiving baskets they will distribute.

Speaking of Thanksgiving, we will be having a dinner at the church on Thanksgiving day and would love to have anyone in need of fellowship and a delicious meal to join us. Please give us a call if you’d like to join us so we can prepare enough food.

The Community Services Center located on the church property is here to be of assistance and gives away clothing every Tuesday from 10:00 – 2:00. In October, 174 people were served and 1749 items were given away. We are thankful for our volunteers who donated 124.5 hours in October. We appreciate your support enabling us to assist those in need.

If we can be of assistance to you, please contact the church at 683-5713, or Elder Eck Ulrich at 683-3343. Check us out at www.avaadventistchurch.org and follow us on Facebook!

May God bless and keep you!