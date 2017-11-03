Ava Seventh Day Adventist

An amazing fact – Around 1833-1844, there was a movement called the Millerite movement that preached the soon coming of Christ. The movement was so great that caused many Christians from various denominations to repent and get ready for the second coming. Though the setting of the date and the interpretation were not correct, from the study of Daniel 8:14, the movement concluded that Christ would return on October 22, 1844. Christ did not return then. However, so genuine was the repentance and the faith of the people that some who went to the field to cut the grass found themselves unable to proceed, and others did not harvest their crops knowing that the Lord would come and wanting to show their faith, and thus condemning those who did not believe. We as Christians today believe in the imminent coming of Jesus Christ. The question we need to ask ourselves is what do we do to show our faith like those farmers in the 1800s? We may not need to abandon every worldly possession now, but do we make decisions based on that knowledge? Or, do we live like nothing is going to happen?

The Nash family who visited our church this past Sabbath to share their most recent mission story in India, shows their faith by sharing with others, particularly people in India, the love of Jesus. They shared how Hinduism has created barriers for witnessing, but God has been faithful in giving them wisdom to reach them through the health message.

The sermon by Elder Mel Cline echoes the same sentiment. A question was raised, Are we really prepared to meet Jesus?

Before that solemn scene of Christ coming in the clouds, there must be a watchful waiting combined with sincere working—being a true witness to others. As Christ represented the Father to the world, so Christ’s followers are to represent the Son.

To prepare us, Christ permits trials and temptations to come our way. Remember the story of Abraham and the command to sacrifice Isaac, the story of Job and Paul. Through trials, Christ wants to teach us that He is our only Helper. He also showed it in His life on earth that our only hope of victory is in continual resistance to Satan’s attacks.

After we experience Christ as our Helper, we are to reveal Jesus to others, in our habits, in our relationship with our loved ones, in our duties in the workplace, when we are doing business, even in the church.

Through His people who are preparing for His coming, we are to manifest His character and the principles of His kingdom. The Lord desires for us to answer Satan’s charges by showing to the world the results of obedience to right principles. Thereby we will glorify God in all that we do or say.

Friends, are we really striving to glorify God in every word spoken, every action, and attitude? Is how we live each day telling to the world that I love Jesus?

