Last Monday I had .5 of an inch of rain by 3 p.m. that day, .1/2 of an inch more last Tuesday morning then one day after that when I went and got my mail I had another .1 of an inch in my rain gauge.

I took my news in last Monday and Monica came up that day and stayed all night with me.

Monica and I went to Ozark last Tuesday morning where we had doctor’s appointments with the same doctor.

I dropped my car off at Jack’s Automotive to see what was wrong with it, first. When we got back in Ava we stopped by Wal-Mart and picked up a few things. Later on that afternoon, Jack called and said my car was fixed so Monica took me over to get it.

I baked bread Wednesday and while it was rising I went to Clinkingbeards and signed Kathy Evans’ book. Sorry I couldn’t stay for her funeral, but they all have my prayers and sympathy.

I worked with Kathy at Wal-Mart until I quit. Karen Heriford, Doris Morrison, Connie Beacon, Hellen Blakey, Mike and Charlotte Bock, Sally Prock, Carol Moore and Rob Hennas all went to Theodosia to their O.E.S. meeting where we were all installed into our office except Connie and Rob.

Friday at noon, I took rolls over to the nursing home for the Veterans there and then I visited with Pinkie Zirkle and Roxie Heimeyer. Jeff Wilson came and brush hogged my field. Ellis and Michelle came by later on that day. I attended the revival at New Hope Freewill Baptist Church that night.

Bro. Gene Terry brought the message, coming from Colossians 1:26-29, 2:1-10, the word mystery was what he preached on. A lot of beautiful songs were sung, the church was almost full, you could feel the Lord there.

Saturday I went with Nina Carter to Gainesville to a friend of ours mother’s funeral, Bessie Mae Chisam. When I got home, Mark and Sherry came by and I gave him a cure for his toe.

Sunday Michael’s message came from Zechariah 7:8-14 on Compassion. Then he read Mark 6:34, Romans 12:15, Colossians 3:12, and I Peter 3:8.

Let’s keep our sick folks in our prayers.

My prayers and sympathy goes out to the Albert Elliott family and all the other ones who have lost a loved one.

Keep praying for our nation, leaders, men and women in the service and their families and the ones in training.