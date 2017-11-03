I received .4 of an inch of rain by last Monday morning, up to now I have 1.9-1/2 inches, for October.

I went to town last Monday and went by Tom Williams, but he wasn’t home, so I went by KKOZ and got an address and phone number before I took my news to the Herald office.

I dropped by the drug store, grocery store and then went to Wal-Mart.

I had an eye appointment last Tuesday afternoon, then I took some walnuts that was given to me and had them hulled.

Mark and Sherry came by after I got home.

I washed three loads of clothes.

I baked bread Thursday and took my pop cans and cardboard to the recycle. Nina stopped by after work.

I went Friday to the store and got some milk and potatoes that was on sale that day.

Here it is Saturday and it is the Fifth Sunday Meeting at Mt. Tabor Church. I have cooked part of the week for it.

Bro. Michael had the 10:00 service and his message came from Matthew 13:24-30, he said the 26th verse was the main one. Lunch was afterwards and we had so much that we took most of it home with us.

Bro. Joshua Strong brought the 2:00 message and it came from Matthew 13:2-25, 38-39. He took verse 25 where it said while men slept.

Our theme was Harvest and both preachers covered it good, so the ones that didn’t make it Saturday missed out on some good messages from God.

Mark Weston came by after I got home and picked up his Halloween candy and he took some of my chicken and noodles back to school with him.

Sunday, Bro. Michael’s message came from Ezekiel 2:1-10, 3:3, 8-9. It was another good message.

Let’s keep praying for our sick folks.

My prayers and sympathy go out to all who have lost a loved one.

Keep praying for our nation, leaders, men and women in the service and their families and the ones in training.