“Grace and peace be multiplied unto you through the knowledge of God and of Jesus our Lord,” II Peter 1:2.

My sincere condolences to the June Stewart family. You are in my thoughts and prayers.

June’s memorial service was Friday the 13th. The house was full. Some of us had to park beside the road. The church had dinner for them after the service.

Carl Sievert, who is in the nursing home at Ava, broke his hip and had to have surgery.

G.A. Twitty is in poor health. His brother, Trevis from Iowa, visited him the weekend of the 8th. Trevis stayed with their sister, Maxine Lund and Jim.

Sunday afternoon of the 15th I went to the Ava park for Zoe Shull’s 10th birthday party. Besides the cake there was a 45 lb. watermelon that came out of her Papa Howard Mitchell’s garden. Zoe turned 10 years old on September 23. It was a nice, sunny, windy afternoon.

Have a great week and if you can’t have the best of everything, make the best of everything you have.