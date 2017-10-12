“For in the resurrection they neither marry nor are given in marriage, but are as the angels of God in heaven,” Matthew 22:30.

Sympathy to the families of Jim Maddor. I will miss his singing. Also, the families of Danny Warren, Mary Martha Williams and Eldon Bice.

Theta Porter’s daughter, Joyce Strollo, from The Villages, Florida visited a week. While I was at the cafe visiting her one day, Ruth and Darold Evans were there too. It was nice to see Ruth out again.

On Saturday afternoon when I was there again there were two women from California making a road trip to Tennessee.

Faye Swofford came through surgery good on Friday.

Ralph and Dana Brazeal has a Chestnut tree and with the help of Allen, who has a lot of Chestnut trees, told me how to fix the nuts. I like the taste even without roasting them.

June Stewart is in poor health so remember her in your prayers and her helpers.

Also remember my cousins, Joe Brown of Oregon and Ellen Sheker of Colorado. Joe has cancer and Ellen had a bad heart attack at the age of 46.

Keep them in your prayers and also Donna Anderson. Donna also has cancer again.

As I age, my body cannot do the things it once did. But my mind keeps thinking I can and I can’t. But I keep struggling to do it.

Have a great week.