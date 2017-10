JUDGMENT OF CHANGE OF NAME FOR ADULT INDIVIDUAL

To Whom It May Concern: Notice is hereby given that by an order of the Circuit Court of the County of Douglas County, Missouri, Division No. 44, Case No. 17DG-CC00213 made entered on the record on 10/11/17, the name of Todd Joseph Jones was changed to Timber Joseph Jones.

Kim Hathcock

Circuit Clerk

10-19-05-3t