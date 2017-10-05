Our fall festival time brings the opportunity for old friends to gather and meet new ones. Cousins Colene Pitcock Rose and Marlyn Pitcock met for possibly the first time on the square, and they don’t live very far apart.

Lyndon and Linia Pitcock and two little granddaughters, Cloe and Quinn Wright, all of Fair Grove, visited me and brought my lunch the Friday before Hootin’ an’ Hollarin’. They had their fall festival the weekend before ours.

Though both are doing carpentry and are home builders in the Springfield area, Roger Satterfield and my son Lyndon don’t seem to see each other as one would expect – probably because they work in opposite sides of the Springfield area.

My apprecation again to my gardener friend Jerry Miller for the wonderful garden vegetables last Saturday.

Congratulations to our neighbor and friend Lou Arta Corbin for her best of show quilt in the Hootin’ an’ Hollarin’ quilt show, and to Marv Looney, who won the fundraiser quilt raffled by the Friendly Neighbors Club, which sponsors the show. Our club’s raffle ticket sales go toward the 400 Christmas stockings donated to the children’s toy drive at Christmas time, gifts for nursing home residents, quilts for burn-out victims and for distribution to accident victims by the Missouri State Highway Patrol and others community projects. Our club has been active in these endeavors for many years; there is always a need.

My daughter Karen and I enjoyed meeting friends and eating at The Center Monday.

Though other areas have had more rain than our area recently, it is really dry at my place.

Leaves are falling everywhere; my maples trees are almost bare. I’m concerned we won’t have a very pretty fall. I notice my birds from the martin house have gone south for the winter.