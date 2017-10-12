On Oct. 3, 2017, T.O.P.S. #9720 met at 10:30. High Loser was Boni and our loss was 9 pounds, with 8 T.O.P.S. weighing in and 3 K.O.P.S., all in leeway. Our group goal is to lose a total of 100 pounds by the end of the year, and our clear loss (total weights at first of the year – total weights now) is 75 pounds. Well done!

Our lesson was presented by Boni, who went into more detail on Exchanges, which help keep balance by choosing from six specific categories. Exchange cards show typical foods with the appropriate serving size and calories. If you lose weight on a 1500 calorie per day menu, then we have the chart that shows how many servings of fruit, milk, meat, vegetables, fat and starch you would eat on that menu.

Most common mistakes are eating flavored yogurt which has extra sugar and additives rather than plain yogurt to which you add fruit; drinking fruit juices rather than eating the fruit itself; eating too much fat by buttering toast or baked potato, or over-eating rice or pasta. We were surprised to learn that the average American eats 3 oz. or 18 pats of butter a day.

Our Open House was Tuesday, Oct. 10. If you missed it, but would still like to visit us, please do. The November Fall Rally is Nov. 11 and our Christmas Party is also coming up soon.

T.O.P.S. (Take off Pounds Sensibly) is a non-profit international weight loss support group open to anyone 7 years of age or older. Visitors are always welcome! The weigh-in is Tuesday mornings from 10:00 to 10:20 a.m., with the meeting from 10:30 – 11:15 a.m. at the Remnant Church at 941 SW 4th Ave, Ava, MO. Contact Boni McKee at (816) 786-3413 for information or directions. General information is also available online at www.tops.org or by calling (800) 932-8677.