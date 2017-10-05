On Sep. 19, 2017, T.O.P.S. #9720 met at 10:30. Seven T.O.P.S. lost 6 pounds. Hi Loser was Margaret L. Three K.O.P.S. were all in leeway.

The lesson was by Elaine who used the meal planning ideas in The Real Life Guide to jump start the conversation about healthy eating. She started by saying that skinny people tend to eat instinctively. Fontella mentioned her granddaughters who prepare a salad lunch for school, and eat a boiled egg for breakfast. They eat healthy both instinctively and deliberately! Elaine taught: Food is the body’s fuel and when the body needs it, it triggers hunger. However, we need to think “Eat to live, not live to eat.” Many of us have chosen to have our dinner on salad plates rather than the larger dinner plates, and try to leave a little bit on the plate. Barbara had a good idea when she said she considers bread her dessert!

Boni read a letter from Sylvia, acting area captain. Apparently a lot of the fees concerning K.O.P.S. have been eliminated and Sylvia is tired of shredding checks that come in. She gave timely information on the November Fall Rally, and listed T.O.P.S. clubs who were behind on their regular dues. Our group was NOT on the list!

Our Open House is at 10:30 at the Remnant Church. Come and see what we have! Those who join in October will be given free dues until Jan. 2018! Our Fall Rally is Saturday November 15th in Lebanon, MO.

On Sep. 26, 2017, T.O.P.S. #9720 met at 10:30. High Loser was Elaine and our loss was 5.4 pounds, with 8 T.O.P.S. weighing in and 3 K.O.P.S., all in leeway.

Our lesson was by Elaine, who continued discussing healthy meal plans. A lively discussion started about foods that some liked and others never ate (bananas) and new or unusual foods. We decided that having a meal plan is so much better than looking for something in the pantry when you’re hungry and pressed for time. Barbara mentioned her snack bags of nuts that were less expensive than what is available in stores and much healthier. Each of us mentioned good snacks ranging from celery with a little peanut butter on it to home made granola or special protein drinks.

Our contests are going nicely. Sole Survivor ended today with Patty, K.O.P.S. winner, and Elaine T.O.P.S. winner. They will choose a prize from the items in the Blue Tub! Budding Butterflies contest was extended two weeks, because we love butterflies.

Our Open House is Oct. 10 at the Remnant Church. Drop in between 10:15 and 11:15. See what we’re all about!

T.O.P.S. (Take off Pounds Sensibly) is a non-profit international weight loss support group open to anyone 7 years of age or older. Visitors are always welcome! The weigh-in is Tuesday mornings from 10:00 to 10:20 a.m., with the meeting from 10:30 – 11:15 a.m. at the Remnant Church at 941 SW 4th Ave, Ava, MO. Contact Boni McKee at (816) 786-3413 for information or directions. General information is also available online at www.tops.org or by calling (800) 932-8677.