Sweden News

Consider your ways. Three words spoken by the prophet Haggai to the Jews who returned to Jerusalem after the Babylonian captivity. Consider your ways. Yes, they were aware that the temple was not built. Consider your ways.

Haggai, a prophet, a man of God, bringing the word of the Lord to his people. These were people who had been demoralized, overrun, conquered. Jerusalem lay in a shambles. Much had to be done. It surely seemed insurmountable. Yet, here they were. Now what?

The sermon text was Haggai 1. It covers a 24-day period. In those 24 days the people listened to Haggai, were moved by what he said and set to work on the Lord’s house. Such a tremendous thing to have a spiritual change of heart. Wouldn’t it be great if people today could experience the same change in 24 days?

How many out there feel like their lives are on a treadmill leading nowhere? How many times have you said that you work all week just to see your paycheck slip through your fingers and go out the door? Sometimes it just all seems senseless. Why are we even here?

Consider your ways. Three words–consider your ways and see where you’re at. For many the thing we need the most is the thing we want the least. Think about it. Most everyone in this country knows about Jesus, the Bible, and going to church. But, many also feel they don’t need it. The list of reasons are endless.

Most of these same folks believe in God. But, have you ever stopped to wonder what God thinks about you? Are you even interested in what He thinks about you? We live in a society that wants to feel better but doesn’t have a clue about what the problem really is. Admit it, some people come to church to feel better, but they don’t want to deal with the sin in their lives.

Consider your ways. We need to let God deal with the problems in our lives. We need to live out our lives on a spiritual course with God at the helm. After all, it’s better to be on the side of God.

We appreciate everyone who came out for the Sweden Hayride Saturday night. Also, to those who helped make it a success.

On November 7 at 7 p.m. we will be hosting a Surviving the Holidays seminar. It’s a two-hour program designed to give people pointers on dealing with the holidays after the loss of a loved one. Call 417/543-6219 for more information.

The week of November 13 will be our fall revival. It’s still in the planning stages. There’ll be more information to follow.

You can still visit us at our website swedenchurch.com. It is fully operational and complete with audios of the sermons. Pastor Joshua Strong can also be heard on our radio program which is on KKOZ 92.1 FM at 8:05 a.m. Sunday mornings.