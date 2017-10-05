Statement of Ownership legal

STATEMENT OF OWNERSHIP,

MANAGEMENT AND

CIRCULATION

Date of Filing: Sept. 29, 2017.

Douglas County Herald, published weekly at 302 East Washington Avenue, Ava, Mo. 65608.

Sue A. Curry Jones, Ava, Mo., publisher; D. Keith Moore, Ava, Mo., managing editor.

Owner: Herald Publishing Co., Inc., Ava, Mo. 65608.

Known bondholders, mortgagees and other security holders owning or holding 1 percent or more of total amount of bonds, mortgages or other securities are: None.

Average number of copies each issue during the preceding 12 months: Total number of copies printed: 3,050; mailed outside-county paid subscriptions stated on PS Form 3541: 755; mailed in-county paid subscriptions stated on PS Form 3541: 902; sales through dealers and carriers, street vendors, counter sales and non-USPS paid distribution: 1,080; free or nominal rate outside county copies included on PS Form 3541: 0; free or nominal rate in-county copies included on PS Form 3541: 0; free or nominal rate copies mailed at other classes through the USPS: 0; free or nominal rate distribution outside the mail, 15; total distribution, 2,752; copies not distributed, 298; total: 3,050; percent paid: 99.45%. Electronic copies: Paid electronic copies: 26; total paid print copies plus paid electronic copies: 2,737; total print distribution plus paid electronic copies, 2,778; percent paid (both print & electronic copies): 98.52%.

Number of copies of single issue published nearest to filing date: Total number of copies printed: 3,050; mailed outside-county paid subscriptions stated on PS Form 3541: 726; mailed in-county paid subscriptions stated on PS Form 3541: 887; sales through dealers and carriers, street vendors, counter sales and non-USPS paid distribution: 1,095; free or nominal rate outside county copies included on PS Form 3541: 0; free or nominal rate in-county copies included on PS Form 3541: 0; free or nominal rate copies mailed at other classes through the USPS: 0; free or nominal rate distribution outside the mail, 20; total distribution, 2,728; copies not distributed, 322; total: 3,050; percent paid: 99.26%. Electronic copies: Paid electronic copies: 28; total paid print copies plus paid electronic copies: 2,708; total print distribution plus paid electronic copies, 2,756; percent paid (both print & electronic copies): 99.26%.

10-5-3-1tp