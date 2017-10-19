St. Francis Church

Sunday, October 15 was the eighteenth Sunday after trinity. Bishop Hartley based his sermon on the Gospel for the day, St. Matthew 22:34, in which a lawyer asked Jesus which is the great commandment in the law and Jesus answered, “Thou shall love the Lord thy God with all thy heart and with all they soul and with all thy mind. This is the first and great commandment and the second is like unto it, thou shalt love thy neighbor as thyself.” As usual the religious leaders were trying to trick Jesus, but he outsmarts them by giving a summation of his teaching and what we are to understand about the practice of our faith. The first part of the great commandment was expected and part of traditional Jewish teaching, but the second part, love thy neighbor, was not expected. According to Jesus this commandment sums up all the teachings of the Old Testament prophets, but the Pharisees or religious establishment did not understand the connection. To the Pharisees the Messiah was a political leader of the Jewish nation, but here Jesus shows us that the Messiah is not only a political leader but a spiritual lord. In this passage Jesus teaches our duty to love God and our neighbor and also our duty to acknowledge Him as the Messiah, God in both human and divine natures.

In announcements Bishop Hartley noted next Sunday, October 22 will be our fall work day. Also October 29 will be Reformation Sunday commemorating the 500th anniversary of the beginning of the Protestant Reformation by Martin Luther.

