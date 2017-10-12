St. Francis Church

Sunday, October 8 was the Seventeenth Sunday after Trinity. Bishop Hartley spoke in his sermon on the theme of self. In the modern world we are expected to live only for self, but that is not the Christian life because it leads to the sin of pride, putting oneself above God. This theme is reflected in the scripture readings for today, first in Psalm 10, “The ungodly is so proud that he careth not for God neither is God in all his thoughts.” The psalmist warns us to follow God’s wishes, not our own. Our Old Testament lesson from Exodus 5 is the well-known story of Moses going before Pharaoh to demand that Pharaoh “Let my people go,” but the powerful ruler is too proud to recognize God’s will but in the end God shows him who is boss and puts him in his place. In the Epistle for the day, Ephesians 4:1, Paul also warns against pride: “I therefore, the prisoner of the Lord, beseech you that ye walk worthy of the vocation wherewith ye are called, with all lowliness and meekness.” If we are Christians, we must recognize our status before God. During prayer time Bishop Hartley said the birthday prayer for Debbie Berthold, whose birthday is October 12, and the wedding anniversary prayer for Geoff and Beverly Hartley, whose anniversary is also on the twelfth. In announcements Bishop Hartley noted that our next work day is October 22 and some time that day will be devoted to repairing our fence which was damaged last week in an auto accident. Glen says this is about the fourth time our fence has been damaged this way so it is becoming an unwelcome routine.

For information on St. Francis Anglican (Traditional Episcopal) Church visit our website at stfrancisavamo.org.