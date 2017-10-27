Sunday morning service opened with instrumental music then prayer and praise. Hymns were then sung.

The special was sung by Margaret Rosseau.

Trae Shelton read from Jeremiah 9:23-24.

Kendra Shelton led us in a praise song.

Lauren Etheridge read Matthew 14:22-32.

Brother Roberts brought the message from Matthew 14:22-32, “Take the Step of Faith. “

On Thursday, Helen Cook, Violet Flair and I, took a trip to Branson where we attended the show that our friend, Jarrett Dougherty, is in. It was very good and had us in stitches laughing. There were people from all over the states there. We then went to eat at our favorite little cafe. We looked in several shops and had a great time visiting each other. We dressed alike and were asked several times if we were performers. Funny.

Prayers are going up for the families who lost loved ones and also for the ones who are sick.

We are thankful for the much needed rain.

I have been cleaning my sewing room downstairs and trying to get things organized.

Visitors in our home this week were Donna Bannister, Preston Breshears, Rusty and Maeson Carter.

Until next week remember that life on earth is just a dress rehearsal for eternity.