Sunday morning service was opened with prayers and music then hymns. Donna Lewis sang a beautiful special.

Trae and Kendra Shelton read scripture and led praise songs.

Brother Roberts brought the message from Genesis 6:1-9, “What On Earth Am I Here For?”

The White River Presbytery meeting is October 14 at 7:00 p. m.

I have been busy this week getting things ready for our family reunion which is this Sunday. I also finished crocheting a rug for my crafts.

On Friday Donna Bannister, Delmar and I went to Ozark where I got my bangs trimmed then we shopped a little and ate lunch.

After church, on Sunday, Delmar and I took a drive out to Dyer Cemetery then on over to visit Jack Breshears.

Visitors in our home were Earnie and Helen Cook, Beth Stafford, Jerry Perry, Donna Bannister, Rusty,Maeson and Becky Carter and Kay Peak.

Until next week, remember that God is the light that is always shining.