Sunday morning service opened with music, hymns and prayers. Trae and Kendra Shelton read some scripture then Kendra led us with a couple of praise songs.

Brother Roberts brought the message from Romans 8:26,”Are you concerned about your family and friends without Christ?”

Sunday evening I drove to Nixa and attended the fish fry, with Rusty, Becky, Hailey and Maeson Carter at their home church.

This week has been a little less stressful than last week. I am continuing to miss my cousin.

On Saturday, Delmar and I went to the Molasses Making at the Stillings and saw a lot of friends and family while sitting with my crafts. I enjoyed visiting with everyone. The potluck lunch was something wonderful. I appreciate Pauline Okhuysen for bringing my lunch to me.

My sister, Violet Flair, and I are making dresses to send to Nicaragua.

Don’t forget this Sunday is Pastor Appreciation Day.

Until next week, I am so thankful that greater is He that is in me than he that is in the world.