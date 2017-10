Sheriff Chris Degase conducted a press conference outside the Sheriff’s Office Friday morning to discuss a shooting in the county Thursday night that left one man dead. The victim was identified as 34-year-old Lance Terrill, who resided in Douglas county but has a Seymour address. The shooting took place at a residence on Highway Z south of Fordland in Douglas County. The sheriff said authorities have two persons of interest they want to talk with but released no names Friday morning.