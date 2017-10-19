Sandy Church News

This Weeks News – Some gathered for prayer at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday morning and we began our 10 a.m. service with the devotional reading from Psalm 1119 with Sunday School Superintendent, Brad Siler.

Happy Birthday was sung to Billy Hodges and Aaron Humbyrd. After prayer requests were given, Connie Johnson led in prayer. The offertory prayer was prayed by Danny Johnson as he and Kevin Hodges received our Lord’s tithes and offerings. LeaAnn and Erin Crum led in songs of worship. Pastor Neal ministered from Mark 6.

Our 6 p.m. service began with congregational singing. Pastor Neal ministered from Jeremiah 22. We were dismissed in prayer by Kim Humbyrd.

Please join us Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m. for prayer meeting followed by Bible study at 7 p.m. Remember to pray for lost loved ones and friends, our nation and leaders, Christians around the world and for God’s people, Israel.

Last Weeks News – Some gathered for prayer at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday morning and we began our 10 a.m. service with the devotional reading from Psalm 135 with Sunday school superintendent, Brad Siler. After prayer requests were given, Doyle Humbyrd led in prayer. The offertory prayer was prayed by Danny Johnson as he and Doyle Humbyrd received our Lord’s tithes and offerings. LeaAnn and Erin Crum led in songs of worship. Pastor Neal ministered from Mark 6. We were dismissed in prayer by Patty Siler. Following the service, we had our monthly fellowship dinner to celebrate birthdays and anniversaries for the month of October.

Our 6 p.m. service began with congregational singing. Pastor Neal ministered from Jeremiah 21. We were dismissed in prayer by Aaron Humbyrd. Please join us Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m. for prayer meeting followed by Bible Study at 7 p.m.

Remember to pray for lost loved ones and friends, our nation and leaders, Christians around the world and for God’s people, Israel…