Sandy Church

Some gathered for prayer at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday morning and we began our 10 a.m. service with the devotional reading from Psalm 33 with Doyle Humbyrd serving as Sunday School Superintendent. After prayer requests were given, Judy Wilson led in prayer. We sang Happy Birthday to Dane Humbyrd. The offertory prayer was prayed by Daniel Wilson as he and Danny Johnson received our Lord’s tithes and offerings. LeaAnn and Erin Crum led in songs of worship. Pastor Neal ministered from Mark 6.

Our 6 p.m. service began with congregational singing. Pastor Neal ministered from Jeremiah 20. Please join us Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m. for prayer meeting followed by Bible Study at 7 p.m. Remember to pray for lost loved ones and friends, our nation and leaders, Christians around the world and for God’s people, Israel.