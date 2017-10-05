Upcoming Events: October 8: Old-Fashion Sunday, wear old fashion clothes and bring a dish for potluck. Buggy rides by Bro. Ron. No evening services. October 15: Bro. R.E. Helsley will be preaching. October 21: Wes Crisp will be holding a corn hole tournament for Craig Hogan. Talk to Monte Housley if you want to participate. October 22: wiener roast and hay ride. October 29: Special song services in the evening. We now have greeters at the door each Sunday.

Recent prayer requests: Craig Hogan, Katie, Luther Moore, Bill Robinson, Bernice’s young relative with a 19- month old with kidney issues, travelers, Bro. Rick while in Africa, weather victims, Dana, and the Kissinger boy’s family. The choir and Alice Sullivan did specials. We had a special video today presented by Shelby Moore. It was on the motorcycle riders called, “Road Riders for Jesus”. Six of our church family went to West Virginia last week for the ride and services: Norman and Phyllis Virtue, Shelby and Pat Moore, and Ron and Lois Putt. Over 70 bikers were on the court house lawn. The theme song was: “Will you ride with me? Yes Lord, we’ll ride with You”. Bro. Rick said, “Now you have seen the Rock Chapel Wild Hogs”. Then he praised them for their supportive work ministry through cycles.

Virginia Serghides did Children’s Church.

All of us seem to like the five minutes or so when we all shake hands and talk to friends each Sunday. His Sermon was Genesis 39:7. Bro. Rick shared the story of Joseph and all his troubles. Christians are not immune to trouble. We must all expect hard times sometimes. Bro. Rick said he couldn’t think of a person in the Bible without trouble that he would want to be…..Job, Noah, Moses, John, Stephen, Paul, etc. He said if you are a Christian, you just can’t do anything anytime you want. You are expected to deny yourself and do what is right. Even if you think no one will find out or know, God still knows and sees all things at all times. Numbers 22:23: Your sins will find you out.

Evening Service: Daniel 2: 40-43.

