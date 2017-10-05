Red Bud News

A good morning to our friends, neighbors and our readers.

We hope everyone had a safe and good week as the time is swiftly passing by. Here it is October and I can’t find where the year has gone.

We send get-well wishes to all the sick, the ones in the hospitals, and the nursing homes. We wish you a speedy recovery.

Our sympathy to all that has lost loved ones. May God bless you in your time of sorrow. Our thoughts are with you.

On Thursday the 20th, we had our monthly dinner in the activity room with 22 residents and three guests signing the guest book. Our menu was Mexican food and whatever that was brought. It was good to see and visit with our friends and neighbors.

This news from the desk of Lois Graham. Visiting with Lois for a while the past week was Stacy Garrison and Allison, Addison, and Eli. They were celebrating Eli’s 4th birthday. Brenda Garrison dropped in also.

On Friday evening the 29th, several friends and neighbors got together at Ken and Barbara Mendenhall’s for cake, cookies and homemade ice cream. The evening was spent visiting and sharing tales of old times and getting to know our neighbors. We all enjoyed Joe’s reading of the poems and funny sayings that he had over the years.

Several of the residents at Red Bud went to breakfast at the V.F.W. Hall on Tuesday morning to share their stories and poems with each other. Our hats are off to the ladies who fix the good breakfast for us.

If you have any news, just let us know there is a jar in the activity room for your news. Have a good week and remember Jesus loves you. From our home to yours.