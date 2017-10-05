Red Bank News

Hello everyone. It has been about three weeks since I have written an article for the Herald. If it’s not been one thing, it has been another to hinder me from writing. The main problem was that my old computer went on the blink. It took me quite a while to figure out what the problem was and get it corrected. I don’t possess a natural talent in the field of technology so that was quite a struggling experience. Maybe my old keyed friend will stay fixed for a while longer. Anyway, here we are, as they say, “Off and a running,” at the beginning of a new month. It seemed to me that the month of September slipped past me so fast that is was gone before I realized it. Gary did have a birthday last month. He told me that he wanted some homemade ice cream and a cherry pie for his birthday. He got it.

The Red Bank Church worship service began with the singing of hymns, led by Gary Lirley. Brother Randy asked for prayer request. The folks in Puerto Rico who are suffering through the devastation caused by the recent hurricanes were foremost on our minds to pray for. In fact, there is still much suffering going on in other coastal areas that were also hit by vicious hurricanes. Our prayers go out for them too. There was a request to pray for one who was diagnosed with cancer. There were several unspoken prayer request. It was mentioned that we needed to ask the Lord for much needed rain. It’s comforting to know that when things in our life goes awry, Jesus is nigh. He is just a prayer away for those who believe; (Mark 11:24). Brother Randy read letters that were sent to our church inviting us to an ordination service at Pleasant Ridge Church and to a revival at Antioch Baptist Church. Eloise Hallmark sang special music.

For the past few weeks, Brother Randy has been preaching a series of sermons on the Beatitudes found in Matthew 5:3-12. Last week’s sermon was based on verse 9, “Blessed are the peacemakers for they shall be called the children of God.” Brother Randy played a short movie for everyone to view that talked about the baggage we carry around in our lives that prevent us from being peaceful and therefore being the kind of peacemakers that God asked us to be. It seems that many people carry the baggage of the past around with them while still picking up more baggage as they travel through life. Their lives are burdened down with problems that they did not give to God who promised us in Matthew 11:28 by saying, “Come to me, all ye that labour and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest.” How can we be peacemakers when our own lives are not peaceful? We need to let go and let God have His way in our lives; instead of turning our backs on His word and His ways. It is a sad thing to shut God out of our lives by telling Him that we want to live it our way; not His way. His way is the only way for a peaceful life and to live the life of a peacemaker.

Gary and I visited with Maxine Lirley and had Sunday dinner with her a week ago Sunday. She loves to have us share a meal with her when we can. We visited with her again last Thursday afternoon. She was taking a stroll outside, in her wheelchair, when we arrived. We all decided to stay outside and do our visiting inside the gazebo. We all enjoyed that.

Visiting in our home was Jeane Huff. She said she was planning to go on into town later that day to visit with her mother, Maxine Lirley.

That’s all the news for now. Take care. Give God first place in your life. He put you first in His.