Hello everyone. It has been misting rain all day long. I’ve been praying for a little more rain than this, but I am grateful for moisture in any form, at this point. At least I was able to burn my trash safely today.

Sunday morning our pastor, Brother Randy Hilton, called to say that he and wife, Jenny, could not be with us for the morning church service because of an emergency and asked if Gary could fill in for him. The problem was that our phone was on the blink, for an unknown reason, so he called another member to relay the message to Gary. He got the message around 9:00 a.m. We called the phone company on my cell phone, which had been put away in my purse and out of hearing distance, to get our phone system repaired. They put me on hold for a few minutes, and then I heard our phone ring. They said there was nothing wrong with our phone system. It just needed to be, “refreshed,” what ever that means. Our phone worked fine before we retired for bed Saturday night.

After the Sunday school hour, Gary began the morning worship service by leading the congregation in singing hymns. He then announced why our pastor could not be with us at the present, but might possibly be back for the evening service. He reminded everyone that the evening service would be our monthly praise service. And, that Red Bank was scheduled to lead in a program of gospel music for the residents of the Heart of the Ozarks Healthcare Center next Sunday at 2:00 p.m. He also let everyone know that the Red Bank Church is planning an appreciation supper of chili, assorted soups, and desserts for each of the volunteers of the Goodhope Fire Department and their immediate families on September 22, at 5:00 p.m. Giving a mission offering was Jeane Huff, in celebration of her son, David Hampton’s birthday. Special music was presented by Eloise Hallmark.

For the morning sermon, Gary spoke from Ephesians 6: 10-20. The Apostle Paul who knew well how the wiles of the devil could destroy one’s life preached to the Christians within the Church of Ephesus that they should be strong in the Lord and in the power of his might by putting on the whole armour of God for strength to stand, firmly, against everything that the devil throws their way. God’s armour consists of always being prepared with the truth of God’s Word; having righteousness, meaning that our heart and life should always be right with God; we should be able and willing to stand firm or move forward to further the good news of salvation; we should stand behind the shield of our faith and trust in God’s promises and His power to keep them; we should never give in to living outside of God’s will, His word and His ways; we should know that God’s word is sharper than any, two-edged sword, which will protect us from the attack of any enemy that the devil might plan to leash against us. More importantly, as Paul states in verse 18, “Praying always with all prayer and supplication in the Spirit —.” Our boldness will come from staying in constant contact with our Lord and Master through prayer. He is our constant companion throughout our lives.

Brother Randy and Sister Jenny were able to be back with us for the evening praise service. We all enjoyed singing praises unto the Lord together. The special music and readings presented were great too. After the service we all shared a meal together in the fellowship hall.

Jeane Huff spent Sunday afternoon visiting with her mother, Maxine Lirley. She visited in our home for a while Saturday evening.

That’s all the news for now. Take care. “Jesus said unto them, ‘Thou shalt love the Lord thy God with all thy heart, and with all they soul, and with all they mind. This is the first and great commandment,” Matthew 5:37-38.