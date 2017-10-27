Quad Cities

10-19-17. Well, the beat goes on, so to say.

Beautiful, wonderful weather for a few days now, but it’s supposed to turn colder and rain by the weekend.

We ran some errands again this morning and last Thursday I got a letter ready to send to Social Security, to try to get Walt’s Social Security card as he can’t find it, so I sent a request for a new one and let them know his change of address, then I called Jefferson City to find out what I needed to do to get him a new birth certificate as he can’t find that either. Well, after all he’s 87 years old now and served in the army, went to several different countries, then moved to Illinois from Ava, MO. He’s had a lot of things to keep up with in his lifetime. At the courthouse in Tipton, we got the request for the birth certificate notorized. Then we took those letters to the post office and mailed them and both got stamps. We went through the drive thru at the bank so I could cash a check, and of course, we always have to go to Walmart to get a few things. So anyway, all of this is to try to get his driver’s license in Iowa. Now I’m going to call the vision center and make an appt. for him to see if his left eye is ready for him to get started on his new glasses. Everybody told us getting cataract surgery was really easy and simple. I sure wish it had been for him. His eye surgeon told me the one in his left eye was so hard she had to break it up in pieces and pick the pieces out. So that’s probably one reason it was still swollen. I hope it’s okay when he gets it checked again. And I hope before long I have something else to write about.

I could tell about granddaughter, Lisa’s new job. She got a job at G.P.C. in Muscatine where her fiance works and she is doing a lot of different things. She’s making good money and is a good worker. Yesterday she drove a street sweeper at three miles an hour. Also, she fills fork lifts up with gas part of the time which means she has to drive them. I told her at least she won’t get bored like some people doing the same thing all the time.

Well, it’s time to say what I always say, I’m trying to beat the mailman again, so I will say “I trust you Jesus” and I believe in angels.

So take care of yourselves, and bye, bye for now.