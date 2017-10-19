Quad Cities

10-13-17. Well, here we go again. Walt went to the vision center in Tipton to have his left eye checked and it was still swollen so this doctor said she’d talk to his eye surgeon and find out if he can come back here to the vision center or go back into eye surgeons in Bettendorf. We sure hope we don’t have to go back to Bettendorf because we’re so tired of going there. His appointment here was the 10th and I had an appointment here at the clinic on the 11th with my dr. She decided to have me come back this morning, fasting so they could draw blood to check out some things. I’ll hear from them tomorrow.

Yesterday on Thursday we went to the courthouse here for him to take his driver’s license test, but they were closed for some reason. I can’t remember, so I guess we’ll have to wait until Monday because it’s always closed on Fridays.

They’re having a birthday party tomorrow for my little great-great granddaughter’s third birthday, but I don’t guess we’ll go because he doesn’t have a license and there is a 90% chance of rain and storms.

I was really sad to learn of the death of Mary Martha Williams. My sincere sympathy to all of her family members. She was a nice lady and a pretty lady. I went to school with her brother, Ben Hutchison and she came to our class reunion a few years ago when I attended.

We also saw Walt’s nephew, Mitch Allison’s picture in the paper. Congratulations on the quilt you won. We pretty much keep up with your sister, Renee, and sometimes see Mark somewhere. I’m sure you keep in touch with all of them. Walt’s sister, Hazel, calls him about once a week. We went to the clinic early this morning then later stopped at Walmart and did some grocery shopping. Oh yes, they said Walt has to have his birth certificate to change his driver’s license from Illinois to Iowa and he has no idea where it’s at. I don’t know where mine is since I moved. I know where I think it might be, in two places.

We really got a lot of rain on Tuesday.

There were little creeks running every where. Then more rain off and on Wednesday all day. I guess the hummingbirds finally left. I miss them, but I’m glad they headed south.

I don’t know why I always wait this long to write, but I’m trying to beat the mailman again.

So again I will say, “I trust you Jesus and I believe in angels” so take cake of yourselves and bye, bye for now.