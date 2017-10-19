Prescribed Fire to Take Place Along Glade Top Trail

As weather allows, the Mark Twain National Forest will be conducting 654 acres of prescribed fire along the Glade Top Trail (between the Caney Picnic Area on the western end and Arkansas View on the eastern end) on the Ava/Cassville/Willow Springs (ACW) Ranger District. The prescribed fire project is named Watershed Prescribed Fire after the Watershed View, another stop along the Glade Top Trail in the middle of the fire unit. This fire is part of ongoing management of the area for glade restoration. Our website’s Glade Top Trail interpretive tour has more information about fire’s role in this area here: https://www.fs.usda.gov/detail/mtnf/specialplaces/?cid=fseprd514288.