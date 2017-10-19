Pleasant Home Church

Wednesday night, October 11, 2017 was WAC’s and our monthly church business meeting. In WACs we discussed our upcoming district meeting in Mtn. Grove on October 23. In the business meeting we discussed our upcoming events and made the decision to start a building fund account with proceeds to be used for updating and minor repairs on the church building.

Saturday, Oct. 14 was our Fall Work Day. We got several things accomplished. We really appreciate the work Brent White did earlier in the week on the bathroom and coat room ceilings. We were able to get trim back up Saturday. We also did a lot of cleaning out closets and storage areas. Just like at home these areas tend to become a catch all.

Sunday morning was definitely cooler than previous days. We were missing several in church this morning, but were happy to have several we had not seen in a while. While Bro. Josh sang we welcomed each other. The youth group did not have a song this morning. Jailyn Haney and KayLee Reed sang a special.

Bro. Josh brought the sermon from 1 Peter 1:17-20. He spoke of how God used to speak to us through prophets, but after Jesus came and died for our sins, the Holy Spirit comes to live in our hearts when we accept Jesus as our Savior. There is no more separation from God for those who believe in Jesus Christ and ask for forgiveness of our sins, God wants us to diligently seek Him.

Coming up this month on October 28 we will be having a Trunk or Treat, chili cook off and hayride. There will be prizes for best trunk, costume, and best tasting chili. The fun starts at 5p.m. Come join us!

The Elmore’s will be ministering to us in song on November 12 during the 11 a.m. service. On Thanksgiving Day we will be serving a free community Thanksgiving dinner at noon. We welcome everyone to come join us. Just think no prep and no cleanup means more time to get ready for Black Friday sales. Bring your whole family! We will be having a Hanging of the Greens ceremony on November 26 to start the Advent season.

Please join us for any of the events mentioned or any of our regular services Sunday School 10 a.m., church 11 a.m., Wednesday night Adult Bible Study and Youth Group (ages 2-18) 7 p.m. We are still looking for a piano player. If you are interested or have any questions give Bro. Josh Haney a call at (417) 840-1061.