Patrica Gatlin legal



IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF DOUGLAS COUNTY, MISSOURI, CIRCUIT DIVISION

In Re the Marriage of: )

PATRICA LYNN GATLIN and, )

ROY DALE GATLIN )

PATRICA LYNN GATLIN, )

Petitioner. )

vs. )

ROY DALE GATLIN, )

Respondent. )

CASE NO: 17DG-CC00174 )

NOTICE UPON ORDER FOR SERVICE BY PUBLICATION

The State of Missouri to Respondent, Roy Dale Gatlin:

You are hereby notified that an action has been commenced against you in the Circuit Court of Douglas County, Missouri, the object and general nature of which is a Petition for Dissolution of Marriage.

The names of all parties to said action are stated above in the caption hereof and the name and address of the attorney for Petitioner is Daniel P. Wade, PO Box 698, Ava, Missouri 65608.

You are further notified that unless you file an answer or other pleading or shall otherwise appear and defend against the aforesaid Petition within 45 days after the 26th day of October, 2017, judgment by default will be rendered against you.

Witness my hand and the seal of the Circuit Court this 17th day of Oct. 2017.

R. Craig Carter – Judge

