One Accord Ministry

Good morning everyone. Have you been viewing God’s handiwork as the seasons change? Colors should start to pop. There is so much beauty to behold at the change of each season. God is creator of all that beauty. Be sure to thank Him for all He has given each of you.

Sunday School we discussed the prodigal son. Most people know the story. We should see the lost or those who have stepped back from God like the father saw the prodigal son. The boy went out to experience life and threw away everything. When he returned home, broken, the father received him with love. He did not condemn him. This is the way we should receive those who may go out into the world for a time, whether short or long. We should not condemn them but welcome them back with love and compassion. This is a lesson that is for the church. When someone does not come to church for a time and then they return do you love them and ask how they are? Do you talk about them and what they have been doing since they have not been in church? Hopefully your answer is the first. Religion judges people. How are we to lead the lost to God if we are so religious that we lose the love and compassion? Is it not all of ours calling to lead the lost to Jesus? Did Jesus tell the tale of leaving the one sheep behind and holding the 99? No he told us to leave the 99 and go after the one which is lost. The scribes and the Pharisees were all about religion, they did not have the love and compassion they should have had. Jesus even called them out on it. In this day and time we have the Holy Spirit to seek out the lost. This was a gift given by Jesus. The Holy Spirit knows exactly what is needed, but will not cross a person’s free will. The other brother had been given everything he was supposed to be given, however, his heart was not pure. That which is lost can be found.

Sunday night’s message was all about the “Comeback”. The Bible is full of comebacks. David had his comeback, God had forgiven all of David’s sins. David was restored to salvation and fellowship with God. “And Samson, Let me die with the Philistines. And he bowed himself with all his might; and the house fell upon the lords, and upon all the people that were therein. So the dead which he slew at his death were more than they which he slew in his life,” Judges 16:30. This was Samson’s comeback when he cried out to God for forgiveness. “And behold, a woman, which was diseased with an issue of blood twelve years, came behind him, and touched the hem of his garment: For she said within herself, If I may but touch his garment, I shall be whole, But Jesus turned him about, and when he saw her, he said Daughter, be of good comfort: thy faith hath made thee whole. And the woman was made whole from that hour,” Matthew 9:20-22. This was the woman’s comeback. She had been dealing with her issue of blood for twelve years, had not found a way out then Jesus was her comeback. It is so easy for the devil to lie to anyone who might stumble or even fall, and tell them they are no longer worthy. That they are no longer loved by God. However, thankfully we have God’s grace and love. We know that no matter how badly we may mess up, we always have His loving arms to run into. He is always there willing to pick us up, all we have to do is ask. Remember you can’t have a comeback if you have no fight or battle. If you are in need of a comeback, get on your knees and ask, for if you ask it shall be given. As long as you still have breath, it is not too late. God is our father and is waiting for us to step out of our comfort zone and cry out to him.

Until next week, pray and read your Bible. All knowledge and understanding of the word comes from the Holy Spirit, just ask for it. Get God’s word in your heart. This does not require you to memorize the Bible, but to know how to find scripture for any need you may have. Have a blessed week.