One Accord Ministry

Good morning I pray everyone has had an amazing week. My week has been wonderful. I have had the pleasure of spending time with dear friends.

Saturday we were blessed to have gone to the ‘Praise and Prayer’ at the Veteran Memorial Association across from the Post Office. The message was delivered by Reverend Kim Farmer, a retired army chaplain. This event was hosted by Goodhope Ministries and will be held on the first Saturday of the month. The next meeting will be on November 4, 2017, from 2-5 p.m. You should go out and support this effort. This is a gathering of people to praise God and then to pray for one another, the community, and our nation.

Sunday morning we visited at Faith Rock Church and heard a good message from Pastor Jesse Davidson. He preached on SALT. S—stand, A—as a, L—living, T—testimony to Jesus. “Blessed are the poor in spirit: for theirs is the kingdom of heaven. Blessed are they that mourn: for they shall be comforted. Blessed are the meek: for they shall inherit the earth. Blessed are they which do hunger and thirst after righteousness: for they shall be filled. Blessed are the merciful: for they shall obtain mercy. Blessed are the pure in heart: for they shall see God. Blessed are the peacemakers: for they shall be called the children of God. Blessed are they which are persecuted for righteousness’ sake: for theirs is the kingdom of heaven. Blessed are ye, when men shall revile you, and persecute you, and shall say all manner of evil against you falsely for my sake. Rejoice, and be exceeding glad: for great is your reward in heaven: for so persecuted they the prophets which were before you. Ye are the salt of the earth: but if the salt have lost his savor, wherewith shall it be salted? It is thenceforth good for nothing but to be cast out, and to be trodden under foot of men,” Matthew 5:1-13.

Salt was a valuable commodity in biblical times. Sometimes the Roman soldiers were even paid with a ration of salt. Salt was both a disinfectant and preservative. You wanted your salt to have integrity, because if it lost it’s integrity it was no good. We the believers are the ‘salt’, which means we are sanctified and act as preserving agents for society. Paul tells us the our speech should be seasoned with salt, which means it should be pure. It refers to the salt losing its savor, which means it has been leaching out. Once salt leaches out it will be no good. Only the bad is left. Satan is trying to leach the salt out of us. The devil is very patient. He knows his time is short and he is very active. The salt in us makes us hungry for the things of God.

We should be professional Christians. This means we should be serious and professional in everything we do. Do all things as unto the Lord. Take pride in all that we do, and do it to the best of our ability. We need to keep our word, be consistent, stay true in all that we do. “Let your speech be always with grace, seasoned with salt, that you may know how ye ought to answer every man,” Colossians 4:6. Make sure the world doesn’t see us as ‘church people’ but as Christ’s people. Our speech should be pleasant, winsome, kind and gracious. It should reflect God’s grace in our hearts and speaks the truth in love. When we talk about the salt leaching out it means disintegration is occurring which will lead to moral decay. We all have those moments when we stumble and a little of that salt leaches out. Thankfully God is merciful and understands and forgives.

Sunday night we visited at Thornfield House of Prayer. The message was titled ‘You are Valuable.’ In the hymn, Victory in Jesus, it says “He sought me and he bought me, with His redeeming blood.” Have you ever thought about those words? Just a few little words say so much. God paid the highest price for all of us. The value of an item is based on how much somebody is willing to pay for that item. God paid with His Son’s life for all of us. For each of us individually. How valuable are you? “For ye are bought with a price: therefore glorify God in your body, and in your spirit, which are God’s,” 1 Corinthians 6:20. God is the purchaser who loves us and paid a very high price for us. How high of a price did He pay? “Forasmuch as ye know that ye were not redeemed with corruptible things, as silver and gold, from your vain conversation received by tradition from your fathers; But with the precious blood of Christ, as of a lamb without blemish and spot,” 1 Peter 1:18-19. There is a divine purpose for each and every one of us. We all have a unique group of people we can witness to. There are people that I can communicate with is different than the people who my husband might be able to communicate with. It is based on who we are as each individual person. The Holy Spirit dwells in each and every one of us. Through the Holy Spirit we can overcome the evil of this world, and the evil yet to come. The Holy Spirit gives us knowledge and wisdom. We can live victoriously according to God’s will for our lives in Christ.

What a wonderful Spirit filled weekend of services. I appreciate all of you who read my article and pray you continue to get something from them. I do not write for my benefit but with the hopes that maybe, just maybe, I can say something that one person needs to hear.

Until next week read the word and pray. Keep all our leaders and service people both domestic and military in you prayers. May God bless and keep you until next week. God Bless!