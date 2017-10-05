One Accord Ministry

Good morning everyone. I was blessed with a week off from work, but was so busy I didn’t feel like I was off. I had a few days that I enjoyed some very good company and had some relaxation.

I was not in church Sunday, but did hear a good message online from a local pastor. This is not the way to replace going to church, but is a good way to be fed if you are at home or traveling. We all need to attend church because the fellowship is helpful to each and every one of us.

The message is part of a series that I missed the first part of. However I may have to find part 1 on facebook. “1 Let not your heart be troubled: ye believe in God, believe also in me.

All you have to do is watch the news. There are commotions in the lands. Rumors of wars look at North Korea. Number 4 is Commotions which means instability. Look at all the instability in our country. People are holding demonstrations against our president. There is a state of disorder. Satan wants the church in a state of disorder. Disturbance and confusion. “For God is not the author of confusion, but of peace, as in all churches of the saints,” 1 Corinthians 14:33. When the different denominations can’t get along this is disorder in the church that started a long time ago. The true church has the right leader which is Jesus Christ. God wants peace in the churches. He said disorder will destroy the church. God never intended for there to be a thousand denominations. He is coming back for one united church. Coming back for a people that have a personal relationship with Jesus.

Iraq, Iran, Egypt and Syria are some examples. Yet God has always said he will have a remnant. No matter what you believe in, whether it is pre-trib, mid-trib or post trib you better be ready. Number 6 is great earthquakes. Look at what we have seen here recently, Harvey, Irma, Jose and the huge earthquake in Mexico. Mankind has lost their reverence (fear) of God. “For nation shall rise against nation, and kingdom against kingdom: and there shall be earthquakes in divers places, and there shall be famines and troubles: these are the beginnings of sorrows,” Mark 13:8. We are seeing signs in the heavens: solar eclipse and Revelation 12 sign. God is speaking to us as He said He would. Are you listening and watching? This is no time to be lukewarm.

Until next week. Pray and read the word. God Bless.