New Hope Freewill Baptist Church

Happy Pastor Appreciation! We are so thankful for our pastors.

Sunday school lesson today was from Colossians 3:12-17. This lesson was a great reminder of the fact that we need to show God’s kindness and understanding in every situation we go through. We never know what people we come in contact with are going through. Always forgive, love unconditionally. Instructing each other binds us together and must be like music to God’s ears. Do all to the glory of God, in hard times and in good times. Stay surrounded by godly people, they help keep you strong. Don’t let the world choke you out.

Sunday morning service was from Ecclesiastes 4:9-12. We are more productive working together. We can accomplish anything when God is on our side. We as Christians need to realize that when we work together we accomplish more for the kingdom of God. When we work together we have help in our times of need. We can help hold one another up and support each other. God always has our back. We can comfort one another in times of hardship or need. God holds us in the palm of his hand, and gives us peace and comfort. We are a single strand without God, easily broken. We become stronger with the help of our Christian family. We become that three-strand cord when we give our hearts to God and combine with Christian family and support. They that dwell in love, dwell in God and God in them.

Sunday evening service was about faith, hope and trust and staying rooted and grounded in the word of God. If we have the faith of a mustard seed and believe and with hope pray expecting we can ask anything of God and he will hear us and answer according to his will. God is always waiting for us to bring our cares and needs to him. In Hebrews 11, all the people had great faith and were rewarded by God for it. We can learn a lot from these people.

God bless you.