New Hope Freewill Baptist Church

We serve an awesome God! Take some time today and every day to thank Him for all He does.

Sunday School lesson today was from Genesis 1:1-19. Do you believe in evolution? I know most of us would agree that we don’t see eye to eye with Darwin’s Theory of Evolution. God does not change, but we as humans must evolve. As Christians, if we are listening to the Holy Spirit, He will lead and guide us to make the necessary changes to fulfill our purpose in Him. Are you going to evolve for God or flesh?

Sunday morning service was from James 4:13. God’s agenda will overrule our agenda. If He wants you to do something He will make it happen one way or another. We should always want our life to follow His will. We have to remember that God will convict each person individually. Don’t pass judgment on someone else for your own convictions. Be careful what you say, how you say it, and what you truly mean when you say it.

Sunday evening service was from Deuteronomy 8:1-6. Don’t forget where you came from! We as Christians all had a life before we came to know the Lord. The things we went through then give us experience and knowledge that can be used to help others. We need to remain humble and know that our testimony is the way we reach others. The things we have gone through give us empathy and insight for someone who is going through the same thing.

Please keep us in prayer as we seek God’s will for revival.

God bless you.