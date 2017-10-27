New Hope Freewill Baptist

It is amazing how God works. When you are dealing with something and God makes sure you get what you need.

Sunday school today was from Psalms 119:105-112. Where would we be without The Light to lead us? He will not leave us or forsake us. We cannot live without light. We absolutely have to have light to function. God is our light and will lead us. He is our true direction. He is our guide. God will lead us even in our blindness.

Sunday morning service was from Psalms 3:1-8. Give whatever you are going through to God and rise above the situation. You cannot let someone make you angry and sin because of it. How we respond is our choice. It says in Proverbs 15:1 “A soft answer turneth away wrath: but grievous words stir up anger.” Take love and apply it through the week. Show others what the love of God looks like.

Sunday evening services was from the book of Jude verses 17-25. God promised us another comforter and that is the Holy Ghost. Verse 20 talks about praying in the Holy Ghost, to do this we need to get away from ourselves. Lose yourself in prayer. Pray through until you feel that you have an answer or until you feel at peace with whatever you are praying about. God has us! He will take care of us. We will only get fed if we are hungry. God will give us what we need. If we are not hungry we will not be fed because there is no need.

Pray with us for the upcoming revival that God will move in a mighty way.

God bless you.