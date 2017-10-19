New Hope Freewill Baptist

Sunday school lesson today was on availability. Romans 12:1 and 11, are we available when God needs us to be? God only asks us to give him our reasonable service. Are we making serving God more difficult than it needs to be? Are we over thinking? Comparing what we are doing to what others are doing? If we make ourselves available to God at any time any where he will put us in situations where we can be of service. Ephesians 6:7 says “With good will doing service, as to the Lord, and not to men;” We are to be available to God to be servants of men.

Sunday morning service was brought to us by Alex Quintanilla from Matthew 26:36-46. “I can, I will and I must.” This can be applied to all areas of our lives. If we sacrifice for Jesus he will return our sacrifice and then some. We must keep a willing heart, it is not about us. It is about everyone else and what we can do for them. It’s about how hard you can get hit and keep on going. Jesus said I can, I will, I must. He took forty lashes for us, he took more upon himself than any other person in the Bible. If we are not willing, he cannot and will not use us to the fullest.

Sunday evening service was from Hebrews 10:19-26, “For if we sin willfully after we have received the knowledge of the truth, there remaineth no more sacrifice for sin.” How fearful of God are we? Do we keep that in mind as we go about our daily life? When we sin and ask God to forgive us and then turn around and do the same thing, how much fear do we really have of God? Is there a point at which God says enough is enough?

God bless you.