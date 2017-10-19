Nancy Brown legal



IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF DOUGLAS COUNTY, MISSOURI, PROBATE DIVISION

IN THE ESTATE OF: )

NANCY L. BROWN, )

DECEASED. )

ESTATE NO: 16DG-PR00044 )

NOTICE

(Sec. 474.510 RSMo.)

TO ALL PERSONS INTERESTED IN THE ESTATE OF NANCY L. BROWN, DECEDENT:

You are hereby notified that on the 21st of SEPTEMBER, 2016 a sealed Will was deposited of the decedent under section 474.510, RSMo, with the probate division of the circuit court of DOUGLAS County, Missouri.

Pursuant to Missouri Statute 474.510 the sealed and deposited will of NANCY L. BROWN shall be publicly opened in the Douglas County Probate Court on October 24th, 2017 at 11:00 A.M.

The Notice will then be given to the executor named there in and the Will be retained by the court until offered for probate in the probate division of the circuit court of DOUGLAS County, Missouri.

DATE of publication is October 19thth, 2017.

/S/: ELIZABETH BOCK

Judge/ Probate Division of

the Circuit Court

Douglas County, Missouri

Dated: October 12, 2018.

Kim Hathcock

Circuit Clerk

/s/: Kim Miller

Deputy Clerk

10-19-05-1t