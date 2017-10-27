Mt. Zion News

Visitors on Sunday included D.J. Burdett, Tanner Murray and Belle of Ava. Ushers in the Sunday morning worship service were James Cox and Alex Fourman. Alex was at his usual post operating the sound system. Norman Murray sang the special song that had been written by his wife, Linda. Pastor Bob Thompson, Jr. preached on “The Name of Jesus” based on Acts 4:7-12. “By the name of Jesus Christ of Nazareth, who ye crucified, who God raised from the dead, even by him doth this man stand here before you whole.” In chapter three, the lame man was healed and 5,000 souls brought into the church. The alarmed Jewish leaders are trying to stamp out the wonderful Name of Jesus. (1) A Powerful Name (2) A Persecuted Name, (3) A Prevailing Name, (4) A Prophetic Name, (5) A Prohibitive Name. Have I surrendered to that Name and found personal salvation?

A Pastor Appreciation dinner was held in Cardwell Cafeteria following the morning service. Barbara Uhles asked 25 questions that helped the congregation become better acquainted with Pastor Bob and Sister Cinda. They have been pastoring the Mt. Zion Church of God (holiness) for six years. Jesse Paxton led a song, and Delbert Murray asked the blessings. They also received a bag of Pastor Bob’s favorite fruit – mangoes.

Gaylerd Miller led in prayer during the Sunday evening service. Mary Thompson gave a testimony. Jesse Paxton was the song leader, and Dana Fourman sang a solo. John Dale and James Cox were the ushers. Pastor Bob’s sermon was “Aspects of Faith” from Hebrews 11:24-29. “By faith Moses, when he was come to years, refused to be called the Pharaoh’s daughter…Esteeming to reproach of Christ greater riches than the treasure of Egypt: for he had respect unto the recompence of reward. By faith he forsook Egypt, not fearing the wrath of the king: for he endured, as seeing him who is invisible. By faith they passed through the Red Sea as by dry land; which the Egyptians assaying to do were drowned.” (1) Faith is a decision: the cost, the choice. (2) Faith is a discipline: reliance on God’s design and God’s day. (3) Faith is a destiny: vision, veneration, victory.

Jesse Paxton led the singing in the Wednesday evening service. Pastor Bob gave the announcements, and James Cox led in prayer. Sister Cinda gave mission news with pictures from Ghana, Virgin Islands, Turkey, Albania, Haiti and South Dakota. An offering was received for the Eastern Carribean which was hit by two level five hurricanes in September.