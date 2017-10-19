Mt. Zion News

Well over 200 attended the Chili Cook-Off on Friday, Oct. 6. This was a new twist on the annual fall fund-raiser at Mt. Zion Bible School. Guests enjoyed live guitar music by Bob Fleming, Gaylerd Miller and Caleb King while the meal was served from 5-7 p.m. In addition to 17 entries in the Chili Cook-Off, there was chicken noodle soup made by Brooke Elwood, and a variety of pies.

Winners in the “Spicy Chili” division were Robert Fleetwood (1st), Jesse Paxton (2nd), and Katie Adams (3rd). In the “Mild Chili division: Brooke Elwood (1st), Tracy Berry (2nd), and Cinda Thompson (3rd). First place winners received a trophy and $50. Second place winners received a trophy. Judges were Alex Fourman, Adam Freeman, Thomas and Elizabeth Fleming.

Pastor Bob Thompson, Jr., was the auctioneer, assisted by Genessa Freeman. They sold a freezer, an air compressor, a rifle, and ten pies. Stacy Lizotte had obtained donations from more than twenty area businesses. The Silent Auction ended at 7 p.m. Cashiers were Cheryl Paxton and Judy Murray. Debbie Cox was in charge of the ticket sales. The students sold 207 tickets, and cash prizes were awarded on Wednesday morning. First prize went to the Flemings (Elizabeth, Jackson and Colin), Brenna Barton won 2nd prize, and Landon Williams won 3rd prize. Other winners were Olivia Dannen, Rowynn Frisby, Dalanie Petty, Chloe Scofield, Kylie Adams, Julian Allen, Preston Bowers, Keeton Freeman, Joe Davidson; Alexa and Ashlyn Arender; Felicity and Jackson Berry; Jayce and Casten Elwood; Joseph, Andrew and Bella Fleetwood; Jonathan, Connor, Logan, Camille, Gabriella, Matthew and Samuel Lizotte.

The Ava Rural Fire Dept. brought two trucks to the parking lot on Friday morning. Cooper Murray and his grandfather, Delbert Murray, who is the ARFD Chief, presented a program to students in grades 1-12. They were interested in learning about the features and equipment on the tanker and pumper trucks.

Four students accompanied Norman Murray and the official Inspector of the water system at Mt. Zion on Thursday. They were Elizabeth Fleming, Keeton Freeman, Jonathan Lizotte and Cooper Murray.

Visitors in the Sunday morning worship service at Mt. Zion Church of God (holiness) included D.J. Burdett of Ava, Wanda Greenwood of Columbia, and Amber Cutler of Montgomery, AL. Ushers were James Cox and Alex Fourman. Jesse Paxton sang a solo, accompanied by pianist Cheryl Paxton. Pastor Bob Thompson, Jr. gave the sermon “Such A Time” from Esther 4:14-16. “Who knoweth whether thou art come to the kingdom for such a time as this? Then Esther answered…I will go in unto the king, which is not according to the law: and if I perish, I perish.” Esther, the adopted Jewish maiden, became queen of the most powerful nation in the world, Persia. Nestled in the midst of intrigue and glamour lies the text “thou are come to the kingdom for such a time as this.” (1) Political Opression – caused by avarice, anger and act. (2) Potential Obliteration – dangers were clear, dismissal was current, an death was commanded. (3) prayerful Options – there were people, partners, and parents who prayed. (4) Perilous Obligations – purpose of Diety, peril of delay, price of determination.

Logan, Connor, and Jonathan Lizotte joined Dana and Alex Fourman in their apartment for a Teen Prayer Meeting at 5 p.m. Sunday. Visitors in the Sunday evening service included Silas Griffin from Phoenix, AZ and his son from Mexico. They brought greetings from the South West Indian Mission. Jesse Paxton led the singing and Bob Thompson, Sr. led in prayer. Co-Pastor Cinda Thompson preached on “Eternity: Subject To Consider” from Isaiah 1:3. “The ox knoweth his owner, and the ass his master’s crib; but Israel doth not know, my people doth not consider.” God is reasonable. He has given man the power to reason – to consider, to think deliberately, to reflect maturely. Consider the indictment, the investigation, and the invitation. “Where will you be a million years from now?”

In the Wednesday service, Jesse Paxton led the singing and Phyllis Arnold led in prayer. Pastor Bob’s lesson was “The Relative Attributes of God.” These are how God relates to his creation and expresses His person as the Great Cause: omnipresence, omnipotence, omniscience and goodness.