Mt. Zion News

During the Sunday school opening, Delbert Murray filled in for the Superintendent. Sheena Mahan was the song leader. Pianist was Brian Haynes, organist was Pastor Bob and Norman Murray played the baritone. Bob Thompson, Sr. led in prayer. Gaylerd Miller taught the adult Sunday school on Noah. God’s covenant can be accepted or rejected by man, but man cannot change it.

Ushers in the Morning worship service were Delbert Murray, John Dale and Ayden! Cinda Thompson led the singing. Visitors included Boston Brown of Ava. Delbert Murray sang a solo, accompanied by pianist Barbara Uhles. Pastor Bob Thompson, Jr., gave a report on the hurricane damage to our churches in the British Virgin Islands. His sermon was “It Is Well” based on II Kings 4:26. Elisha’s servant asked, “Is it well with thee? Is it well with thy husband? Is it well with the child? And she answered, It is well.” This story has been made more famous by the hymn written by Horatio Spafford. After the loss of most of his wealth in the Chicago fire, his wife and four daughters were ship wrecked off the coast of England. He penned the words of the song “It Is Well With My Soul” as he passed over the site on his way to meet his wife, who was the only member of his family who survived. In his sorrow, his faith under girded him. The Shunamite woman showed the same courageous faith. (1) Faith’s Surety in the past. (2) Faith’s Serenity in the present. (3) Faith’s Security in the prospects. (4) Faith’s Satisfaction in the product.

A service at the Heart of the Ozarks Healthcare Center was held Sunday afternoon. Those present included Pastor Bob, Cinda, Mary and Bob Thompson, Sr., Jeanette Cardin, River Brady, Brian Haynes, Dennis and Barbara Uhles.

In the Sunday evening service, Cinda Thompson led the singing, and Edith Johnson led in prayer. The special song was a piano-organ duet by Donna and Brian Haynes. Pastor Bob finished the sermon he had started in the morning service.

Jesse Paxton led the singing in the Wednesday evening service. Wanda Greenwood was visiting from Columbia, MO. Earnest Murray and Archie Ferguson led in prayer. Pastor Bob gave a lesson on “The Absolute Attributes of God.” (1) Infinity – no boundaries or limits to Divine nature. God knows how to come without departing from the place where He was. (2) Eternity – though unlimited by time, God operates in sequence. (3) Immensity – contrasts God to space like eternity contrasts Him to time. (4) Immutability – God is changeless. “The same yesterday, today and forever.” (5) Perfection – the completeness of God and harmony of all the other attributes. I Timothy 1:17, “Now unto the King eternal, immortal, invisible, the only wise God.” The service closed with a song.

There were no classes at Mt. Zion Bible School on Monday, Oct. 2. Linda and Norman Murray, Pastor Bob, Cinda and Stephanie Thompson traveled to Tulsa, OK. ( 4 a.m. – 9 p.m.) for the A.C.E. Educators Convention.

You can never break God’s promises by leaning on them.