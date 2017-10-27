Mt. Tabor Church

We had a wonderful rain Saturday evening, continuing on into Sunday. We hope those folks with the wildfires get it, also. We had many prayer requests, some still having surgeries and treatment and as always, we pray for the bereaved families.

Brother Michael chose 1 Chronicles 16:23-34, with the title, “What A God.” Our God is not one of many, He is The God. He is the only one who talks to us and can bless us. Nothing is too hard for God!

Our 5th Sunday Meeting starts Saturday morning at 10 a.m. with Brother Michael as speaker, then lunch, followed by Brother Joshua Strong at 2 p.m. The theme is “The Harvest” using scripture Matthew 13:24.

Jewell Elliott visited one evening with James and Tammy Elliott.

Jill O’Neal came Saturday, to spend a few days with her parents, Ronnie and Pat Lansdown and other relatives. Later, Doug and Kristy Lansdown, Jadon and Kayley, of West Plains, came to visit. This group drove to Elkland, Mo. for the annual hot dog roast, bonfire, games and hayride, hosted by Kyle and Mandy Lansdown. A large number of family and friends gathered for the festivities and are already making plans for next year.

Ronnie and Pat took Jill to Springfield, Monday, to catch the plane to take her back to her home in Ada, Oklahoma.

Bill Johnson stopped by to visit Harold Hutchison Sunday morning.