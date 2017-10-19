Mt. Tabor Church

We began our services as always, with our pledges, singing and many prayer requests. Our group was missing some of our regulars, however, we had a great Sunday school lesson and worship hour.

Brother Michael read Matthew 6:9-13, speaking about the Lord’s prayer. Brother Michael cautioned us about saying, “thy will be done”, because we might not be very happy with that, in some cases. What we want and what the will of God is, might not be the same thing, it was a good message.

Mt. Tabor will host the 5th Sunday Meeting, Saturday, Oct. 28, with two services. The morning service will be at 10:00 a.m. with Brother Michael Dixon as speaker, followed by lunch at noon, then Brother Joshua Strong will be the speaker at 2:00 p.m. The theme for the meeting will be “The Harvest”, please join us if possible.

There was a large crowd of folks who came out Saturday night for our hot dog roast with all the trimmings. Everyone enjoyed an abundance of good food and fellowship. We appreciate those who came and provided food, also.

Jewell Elliott and Vonda Stine attended Logan Elliott’s Mighty Mite football game, Thursday evening.

Jewell had enjoyed sharing supper with Shaun and LeAnna, MaKayla, Logan and Nora, before the game.

Visitors with Harold and Kay Hutchison this past week were Kim and Dan Clements, Morgan, Dylan and Grant Clements and Daniel Moody.

Dylan Clements celebrated his 24th birthday, Sunday, October 15.